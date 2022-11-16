Jeff Auxier recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder and CEO of Auxier Asset Management as well as the manager of the Auxier Focus Fund. The firm manages the Auxier Focus Fund as well as separate managed accounts for clients.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 155 stocks valued at a total of $519.00Mil. The top holdings were UNH(7.96%), MSFT(5.31%), and ELV(4.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 3,197 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 11/16/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $503.01 per share and a market cap of $469.99Bil. The stock has returned 12.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-book ratio of 6.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 4,102 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.04 per share and a market cap of $2,386.85Bil. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-book ratio of 47.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.26 and a price-sales ratio of 6.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 2,071 shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/16/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.39 per share and a market cap of $450.71Bil. The stock has returned 8.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-book ratio of 6.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 4,321-share investment in NYSE:GIS. Previously, the stock had a 0.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.23 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, General Mills Inc traded for a price of $77.44 per share and a market cap of $45.96Bil. The stock has returned 24.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Mills Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Jeff Auxier (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,050 shares of NAS:LOPE for a total holding of 14,455. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.64.

On 11/16/2022, Grand Canyon Education Inc traded for a price of $110.83 per share and a market cap of $3.45Bil. The stock has returned 38.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grand Canyon Education Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-book ratio of 5.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

