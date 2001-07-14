The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (“TuSimple” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSP) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 15, 2021, TuSimple conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 33.8 million class A common shares at $40.00 per share.

On October 30, 2022, The Wall Street Journal published an article reporting that TuSimple was being investigated by the FBI and SEC “into whether it improperly financed and transferred technology into a Chinese startup.”

Then, on October 31, 2022, TuSimple announced that its Board of Directors had terminated the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President, and Chief Technology Officer, also removing him from his position as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

On this news, TuSimple’s stock fell $2.88 or 45.6%, to close at $3.43 per share on October 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

