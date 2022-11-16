Francis Chou recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio), the fund manager of Chou America Mutual Funds, has been managing the Chou Funds in Canada since 1986. Chou's experience is an amazing success story of value investing. He came to Canada in 1976 at age 20 with $200 in his pocket. Without a college degree, he could only work on blue collar jobs. Finally, he landed a job at Bell Canada as a telephone repairman. During that time, he was introduced to the books of Benjamin Graham.

In 1981, together with six of his fellow telephone repairmen, Chou started an investment club with $51,000. He left Bell Canada in 1984 and became a retail analyst at GW Asset Management, where he met Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio), the future Fairfax CEO. He turned the investment club into the Chou Associates Fund in 1986, and the rest is history.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $140.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(29.11%), RFP(28.45%), and BHC(3.53%).

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:RFP by 1,110,000 shares. The trade had a 10.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.08.

On 11/16/2022, Resolute Forest Products Inc traded for a price of $21.09 per share and a market cap of $1.62Bil. The stock has returned 95.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Resolute Forest Products Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-book ratio of 0.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.17 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BB by 70,000 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.98.

On 11/16/2022, BlackBerry Ltd traded for a price of $4.84 per share and a market cap of $2.80Bil. The stock has returned -55.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackBerry Ltd has a price-book ratio of 2.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:OSTK by 5,616 shares. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.58.

On 11/16/2022, Overstock.com Inc traded for a price of $25.43 per share and a market cap of $1.16Bil. The stock has returned -76.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Overstock.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 127.15, a price-book ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MBI by 400,000 shares. The trade had a 3.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.19.

On 11/16/2022, MBIA Inc traded for a price of $11.9 per share and a market cap of $653.22Mil. The stock has returned -13.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MBIA Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 21,000 shares in NYSE:PKX, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.14 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, POSCO Holdings Inc traded for a price of $55.09 per share and a market cap of $16.71Bil. The stock has returned -6.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, POSCO Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.93, a price-book ratio of 0.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

