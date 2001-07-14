The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into TransUnion, Inc. [NYSE: TRU] with respect to a data breach. On November 10, 2022, TransUnion, Inc., a credit reporting agency with approximately 200 million users in the United States, confirmed that the company experienced a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive consumer data entrusted to the company. According to TransUnion, the breach resulted in the names, addresses, full Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, and complete driver’s license information of certain individuals being compromised.

