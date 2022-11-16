UNITED FIRE GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P O BOX 73909 CEDAR RAPIDS, IA 52407

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $150.00Mil. The top holdings were JNJ(4.15%), EPD(4.14%), and WMT(3.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were UNITED FIRE GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 40,317-share investment in NAS:WBD. Previously, the stock had a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.59 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $11.33 per share and a market cap of $27.51Bil. The stock has returned -59.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

UNITED FIRE GROUP INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 16,000 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 11/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.04 per share and a market cap of $2,386.85Bil. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-book ratio of 47.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.26 and a price-sales ratio of 6.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

UNITED FIRE GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:JPM by 17,736 shares. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.09.

On 11/16/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $132.94 per share and a market cap of $389.94Bil. The stock has returned -17.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-book ratio of 1.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

UNITED FIRE GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DUK by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.99.

On 11/16/2022, Duke Energy Corp traded for a price of $97.13 per share and a market cap of $74.80Bil. The stock has returned -0.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-book ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

UNITED FIRE GROUP INC reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 13,000 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.33.

On 11/16/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $177.19 per share and a market cap of $244.12Bil. The stock has returned 10.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-book ratio of 12.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.43 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

