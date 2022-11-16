TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $82.00Mil. The top holdings were JNJ(4.91%), AAPL(4.83%), and TRST(4.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y’s top five trades of the quarter.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y reduced their investment in NAS:TRST by 37,832 shares. The trade had a 1.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.16.

On 11/16/2022, Trustco Bank Corp N Y traded for a price of $38.04 per share and a market cap of $724.73Mil. The stock has returned 16.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trustco Bank Corp N Y has a price-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 2,246-share investment in NYSE:YUM. Previously, the stock had a 0.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.09 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Yum Brands Inc traded for a price of $123.31 per share and a market cap of $34.73Bil. The stock has returned -0.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yum Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.78 and a price-sales ratio of 5.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 3,729-share investment in ARCA:EFA. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.33 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $65.2 per share and a market cap of $45.34Bil. The stock has returned -16.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a price-book ratio of 1.56.

The guru sold out of their 5,833-share investment in NAS:CMCSA. Previously, the stock had a 0.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.39 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $34.28 per share and a market cap of $148.21Bil. The stock has returned -33.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-book ratio of 1.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 1,076 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/16/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $172.39 per share and a market cap of $450.71Bil. The stock has returned 8.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-book ratio of 6.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

