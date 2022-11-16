WASATCH ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Wasatch Advisors is an investment management company that is owned by its employees. The company was founded in 1975 by Sam Stewart, who continues to have an active role in the firm today as its Chairman, with the beliefs that “company’s growth in earnings should eventually be reflected in its stock price.” Wasatch Advisors would grow from its original focus on small-cap growth investing for separate accounts and launch its first two mutual funds in 1986; the Small Cap Growth and Core Growth mutual funds. The company would then launch its Micro Cap Fund in 1995 and another value fund, the Small Cap Value fund, in 1997. Past the turn of the millennia, Wasatch Advisors noticed a long term globalization trend and decided to expand its line of offerings to be able to have an international focus, launching its International Growth fund in 2002. The company would then acquire the 1st Source Funds, which are now known as the Wasatch Large Cap Value, Wasatch Long/Short, and 1st Source Income Funds. Wasatch Advisors conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental analysis with a bottom up investment approach to make its asset allocations. The company invests in various public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, focusing on growth stocks. Wasatch Advisors invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, consumer discretionary, finance, industrials, transports, and energy sectors, among others, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently holds approximately $19 billion in total assets under management spread across 186 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Wasatch Advisors employs 81 employees, including 35 investment professionals and 13 broker dealer representatives. The company’s line of funds includes its Emerging Markets Select, Frontier Emerging Small Countries, Global Opportunities, and Ultra Growth funds, among others.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 251 stocks valued at a total of $14.39Bil. The top holdings were GLOB(3.08%), ENSG(3.00%), and CYBR(2.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WASATCH ADVISORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

WASATCH ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NAS:VS by 127,692 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.805.

On 11/16/2022, Versus Systems Inc traded for a price of $2.15 per share and a market cap of $3.57Mil. The stock has returned -96.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Versus Systems Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 694,033 shares in NAS:SAIA, giving the stock a 0.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Saia Inc traded for a price of $261.59 per share and a market cap of $6.92Bil. The stock has returned -23.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Saia Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 4.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WASATCH ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:GLOB by 649,644 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.21.

On 11/16/2022, Globant SA traded for a price of $193.13 per share and a market cap of $8.07Bil. The stock has returned -38.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Globant SA has a price-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-book ratio of 5.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.79 and a price-sales ratio of 5.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, WASATCH ADVISORS INC bought 6,691,133 shares of NAS:NEOG for a total holding of 13,485,361. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.14.

On 11/16/2022, Neogen Corp traded for a price of $16.28 per share and a market cap of $3.52Bil. The stock has returned -63.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Neogen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 240.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.55 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 1,247,158-share investment in NYSE:AVLR. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.61 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

