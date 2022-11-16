DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 SOUTH WACKER DRIVE CHICAGO, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 239 stocks valued at a total of $7.95Bil. The top holdings were PLD(3.14%), EQIX(2.87%), and NEE(2.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO bought 429,535 shares of NYSE:AWK for a total holding of 927,490. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.58.

On 11/16/2022, American Water Works Co Inc traded for a price of $146.02 per share and a market cap of $26.55Bil. The stock has returned -13.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Water Works Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.68 and a price-sales ratio of 6.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in NYSE:SPG by 519,125 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.29.

On 11/16/2022, Simon Property Group Inc traded for a price of $120.16 per share and a market cap of $39.29Bil. The stock has returned -23.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Simon Property Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-book ratio of 13.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.37 and a price-sales ratio of 7.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in NYSE:DRE by 844,468 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.56.

On 11/16/2022, Duke Realty Corp traded for a price of $48.2 per share and a market cap of $18.56Bil. The stock has returned -14.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Realty Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO bought 158,495 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 165,242. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/16/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $270.33 per share and a market cap of $196.79Bil. The stock has returned -9.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.75 and a price-sales ratio of 6.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, DUFF & PHELPS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO bought 957,048 shares of NYSE:WTRG for a total holding of 2,308,608. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.45.

On 11/16/2022, Essential Utilities Inc traded for a price of $47.31 per share and a market cap of $12.41Bil. The stock has returned 1.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Essential Utilities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-book ratio of 2.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.16 and a price-sales ratio of 5.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

