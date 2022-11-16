ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 410 stocks valued at a total of $627.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(2.37%), STKL(2.19%), and DGII(2.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COWN by 258,167 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.37.

On 11/16/2022, Cowen Inc traded for a price of $38.6 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned -0.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cowen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 209,419-share investment in NAS:SWIR. Previously, the stock had a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.74 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Sierra Wireless Inc traded for a price of $28.83 per share and a market cap of $1.13Bil. The stock has returned 55.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sierra Wireless Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 215.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 29,542 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 44,376. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.57.

On 11/16/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $162.07 per share and a market cap of $162.07Bil. The stock has returned -46.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 300.13, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.02 and a price-sales ratio of 5.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 18,216 shares of NYSE:HUBB for a total holding of 18,301. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.

On 11/16/2022, Hubbell Inc traded for a price of $249.64 per share and a market cap of $13.41Bil. The stock has returned 21.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hubbell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-book ratio of 5.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC bought 450,571 shares of NAS:STKL for a total holding of 1,506,955. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.48.

On 11/16/2022, SunOpta Inc traded for a price of $8.2 per share and a market cap of $886.42Mil. The stock has returned 20.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SunOpta Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

