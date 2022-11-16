BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Becker Capital Management Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Portland, Oregon. The company was originally established in 1976 by Pat Becker, Sr., who is no longer with the company but whose son Patrick E. Becker, Jr. is with the company as its CIO. Becker Capital Management has grown from its inception to now operate with 28 employees of which 13 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally and utilizes a fundamental methodology. Becker Capital Management invests with a bottom up picking approach, allocating its assets in the value and growth stocks of companies across all caps in the public equity and fixed income markets within the U.S. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, health care, industrials, consumer discretionary, energy, and consumer staples sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocations. Becker Capital Management holds its allocations an average of 23.7 quarters, although it only holds its top 10 allocations an average of 10.8 quarters, and in the most recent quarter had a turnover rate of 15.22%. The company oversees over $3 billion in total assets under management spread across over 1000 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total managed assets have been growing in recent years with its total managed assets increasing significantly from under $2 billion back in 2010 to its current amount. Becker Capital Management mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which makes up half of its client base, and also provides to individuals, insurance companies, charities, pension and profit sharing plans, investment companies, and others. The company currently has its Becker Value Equity Fund mutual fund offering, which was originally launched in 2003.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 191 stocks valued at a total of $1.91Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.31%), MSFT(4.82%), and SCHW(2.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 333,003 shares in NYSE:CARR, giving the stock a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.38 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Carrier Global Corp traded for a price of $44.35 per share and a market cap of $37.09Bil. The stock has returned -19.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carrier Global Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-book ratio of 5.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 301,865 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 11/16/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $30.71 per share and a market cap of $126.74Bil. The stock has returned -36.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 533,160 shares of NYSE:PHG for a total holding of 799,788. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.96.

On 11/16/2022, Koninklijke Philips NV traded for a price of $14.86 per share and a market cap of $13.16Bil. The stock has returned -62.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Koninklijke Philips NV has a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:WBD by 552,735 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.59.

On 11/16/2022, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc traded for a price of $11.33 per share and a market cap of $27.51Bil. The stock has returned -59.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Warner Bros.Discovery Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BECKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:AZN by 70,285 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.43.

On 11/16/2022, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $63.95 per share and a market cap of $198.80Bil. The stock has returned 9.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 97.63, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.01 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.