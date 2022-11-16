BOKF, NA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

BOKF, National Association, of which the BOKF stands for Bank of Oklahoma Financial, is a financial services company that provides a variety of services such as banking, both personal and commercial, and investment and trust. BOKF, NA is based out of Tulsa Oklahoma. The company operates as a subsidiary of BOK Financial Corporation, which is a $31 billion regional financial services company. BOKF, NA operates with seven banking dicisions: Bank of Arkansas, Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Arizona, Bank of Kansas City, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas, and Colorado State Bank and Trust, and has full service banks located in eight states. The company was originally established in 1910 and was formerly known as the Bank of Oklahoma, National Association, before changing its name to its current BOKF, NA. BOKF, NA is currently headed by Stanley A. Lybarger, who acts as the company’s CEO and President. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, energy, health care, consumer discretionary, industrials, and consumer staples sectors, among other sectors such as utilities and telecommunications and real estate to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing asset allocation. BOKF, NA’s top 10 holdings make just approximately 18.8% of its total holdings and the company had a most recent turnover rate of 16.16%. The company’s top holdings include Exxon Mobil Corp., iShares Trust - Core S&P Mid-Cap 400 Exchange Traded Fund, iShares Trust - Core S&P 500 Exchange Traded Fund, Apple Inc., and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Index Depositary Receipts, in order of decreasing asset holdings. All of its holdings make up less than 2% of its total holdings except for its top two holdings of which Exxon Mobil Corp. makes up 6.5% of its total.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 889 stocks valued at a total of $4.94Bil. The top holdings were IWB(4.62%), XOM(3.64%), and AAPL(3.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOKF, NA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BOKF, NA bought 535,081 shares of NAS:BOKF for a total holding of 675,915. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.54.

On 11/16/2022, BOK Financial Corp traded for a price of $104.77 per share and a market cap of $7.05Bil. The stock has returned -0.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BOK Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BOKF, NA reduced their investment in NYSE:MDT by 154,927 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.87.

On 11/16/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $83.4 per share and a market cap of $110.85Bil. The stock has returned -26.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.82 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BOKF, NA reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 96,510 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/16/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.04 per share and a market cap of $2,386.85Bil. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-book ratio of 47.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.26 and a price-sales ratio of 6.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 45,059 shares in NYSE:STZ, giving the stock a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $243.71 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $243.45 per share and a market cap of $39.26Bil. The stock has returned 7.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 785.32, a price-book ratio of 4.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 38.34 and a price-sales ratio of 4.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BOKF, NA bought 151,739 shares of NYSE:CAH for a total holding of 158,263. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.39.

On 11/16/2022, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $74.32 per share and a market cap of $19.48Bil. The stock has returned 51.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -102.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

