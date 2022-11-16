BERKLEY W R CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

475 STEAMBOAT ROAD GREENWICH, CT 06830

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 512 stocks valued at a total of $2.06Bil. The top holdings were KMI(5.35%), CMC(4.97%), and EPD(4.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BERKLEY W R CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,137,743-share investment in NYSE:PSTH. Previously, the stock had a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.09 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $20.14 per share and a market cap of $4.03Bil. The stock has returned -2.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-book ratio of 1.08 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2732.38.

The guru sold out of their 1,874,524-share investment in NYSE:PRPB. Previously, the stock had a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.64 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II traded for a price of $9.35 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -4.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a price-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-book ratio of 1.40 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.07.

The guru sold out of their 1,876,216-share investment in NYSE:RBAC. Previously, the stock had a 0.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.99 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, RedBall Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.02 per share and a market cap of $720.19Mil. The stock has returned 2.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RedBall Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-book ratio of 1.33 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -54.46.

The guru sold out of their 1,511,759-share investment in NAS:ETAC. Previously, the stock had a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.03 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.06 per share and a market cap of $492.72Mil. The stock has returned 2.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-book ratio of 1.63 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -264.74.

During the quarter, BERKLEY W R CORP bought 2,030,498 shares of NYSE:ETRN for a total holding of 3,899,344. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.36.

On 11/16/2022, Equitrans Midstream Corp traded for a price of $8.25 per share and a market cap of $3.57Bil. The stock has returned -15.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equitrans Midstream Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.