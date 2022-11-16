COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

599 Lexington Avenue NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 632 stocks valued at a total of $899.00Mil. The top holdings were ARKK(14.63%), SLVM(8.11%), and RNA(6.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC bought 1,630,000 shares of NAS:INVZ for a total holding of 6,696,390. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.01.

On 11/16/2022, Innoviz Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $5.55 per share and a market cap of $753.74Mil. The stock has returned -7.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Innoviz Technologies Ltd has a price-book ratio of 3.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.51 and a price-sales ratio of 120.93.

The guru established a new position worth 1,011,670 shares in NAS:IMCR, giving the stock a 5.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.66 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, Immunocore Holdings PLC traded for a price of $65.08 per share and a market cap of $3.12Bil. The stock has returned 66.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Immunocore Holdings PLC has a price-book ratio of 8.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -41.77 and a price-sales ratio of 34.82.

During the quarter, COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC bought 933,400 shares of ARCA:ARKK for a total holding of 3,483,400. The trade had a 3.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.52.

On 11/16/2022, ARK Innovation ETF traded for a price of $39.97 per share and a market cap of $7.99Bil. The stock has returned -65.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Innovation ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.77.

During the quarter, COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC bought 1,524,216 shares of NAS:RNA for a total holding of 3,788,366. The trade had a 2.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.13.

On 11/16/2022, Avidity Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $14.3 per share and a market cap of $778.81Mil. The stock has returned -42.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avidity Biosciences Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.50 and a price-sales ratio of 85.61.

The guru established a new position worth 726,608 shares in ARCA:HYG, giving the stock a 2.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.58 during the quarter.

On 11/16/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.55 per share and a market cap of $17.47Bil. The stock has returned -9.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.65.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.