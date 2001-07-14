Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a partnership with England and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka.

“Fiverr is a company that has created so many opportunities for people of all backgrounds to help build their businesses, careers and make their ambitions a reality. I’m happy to be working together with Fiverr, working to amplify the message around equality, inclusion and diversity and I hope with this partnership I can encourage a lot more people to have the confidence to build the future of their dreams,” said Bukayo Saka.

Phase one of the partnership will kick off with Fiverr publishing video content featuring Saka where he will outline his ambitions in partnering with Fiverr as well as testimonials from a number of UK business owners who have utilized Fiverr to successfully make their own dreams become a reality. Over the coming months, Fiverr will continue to work with Saka as he explores his passion to help people in the community and beyond.

Bukki Adedapo, UK Country Manager at Fiverr added, “Bukayo Saka is an inspiration - not only as a world-class athlete but as a leading voice in equality. We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with him. Over the coming months, we’ll be helping him to build a community programme that will give him a platform to continue the great work that he's already doing."

"Our purpose at Fiverr is to create opportunities for anyone to grow their own business, brand or dreams regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or socio-economic background. With Saka’s own commitment to championing equality in sport, we hope together we can level the playing field and encourage anyone to make their business dreams a reality.”

Fiverr’s mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr’s Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture. Don’t get left behind - come be a part of the future of work by visiting fiverr.com, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

