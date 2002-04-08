BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (: MYOV) today announced the appointment of Ann Tomlin as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Beginning November 28, Ms. Tomlin will be responsible for developing talent solutions and human resources strategies across Myovant’s global functions. She will serve as a member of the Executive Committee and will report to David Marek, Myovant’s Chief Executive Officer.



Ms. Tomlin has over 25 years of human resources experience with a demonstrated history of working in pharmaceutical and biotech organizations building strategies and solutions across organizational and people development, employee recruitment, business goals and key performance indicators. She has a proven track record of driving innovative ideas to build a high-performing culture.

"We are delighted to welcome Ann to Myovant during this exciting time of the company’s growth," said David Marek, Chief Executive Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc. “Her deep understanding of the importance of a people-first strategy and proven track record of driving innovative ideas to develop continuous high-performing teams will be invaluable to our commitment to improve the lives of patients.”

Ms. Tomlin joins Myovant from AbbVie, where she served as Head of HR for the South San Francisco Site and Oncology Early Development function leading the successful integration and culture transformation across three locations. She also led the HR organization redesign and talent strategy across US and Swiss entities for the Pharmacyclics integration with AbbVie. She spent over a decade in various HR leadership roles across global divisions at AbbVie, where she was responsible for designing and implementing performance management and culture initiatives to sustain performance and drive retention. Ann began her career at Abbott Laboratories, where she served in various senior leadership roles for over a decade. During her tenure at Abbott, she led the design of processes and tools for succession planning, career development, and high-potential rotational programs benefitting corporate-wide teams across 65+ countries.

"I am thrilled to join Myovant at this pivotal time for the company," said Ms. Tomlin, Senior Vice President for Human Resources of Myovant Sciences, Inc. "Myovant has proven to be an industry leader through its science, successful product launches and commitment to patient-centered transformative advocacy. I look forward to joining this purpose-driven team and culture that values collaboration, diversity, and commitment to the company's mission of redefining care for patients.”

Ms. Tomlin received her M.S. in Labor and Industrial Relations from Loyola University of Chicago and her B.A. in Communications from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Campaign.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy worldwide. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed multiple successful Phase 3 clinical trials across hormone-sensitive oncology and women’s health leading to five regulatory approvals in the United States and Europe. Myovant and its partners continue to file for additional indications of its lead products as well as continue further development of pipeline assets. Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant’s majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com.



Investor Contact:

Uneek Mehra

Chief Financial Officer

Myovant Sciences, Inc.

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Noelle Cloud Dugan

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Myovant Sciences, Inc.

[email protected]