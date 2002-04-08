CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) ( XRTX | TSXV: XRTX | Frankfurt: ANU), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Stacy Evans, M.D., MBA, as Chief Business Officer. The engagement of Dr. Evans initiates a business development outreach program associated with the Company’s XRx-008 program, with the goal of identifying a global partner for Phase 3 development and commercialization. In addition, XORTX has appointed Russo Partners as the Company’s Public Relations firm, with David Melamed, Ph.D., as lead contact.

Stacy Evans, M.D., MBA, is an executive consultant with nearly 25 years of commercial development and business development experience, including 12 years at Pfizer where he led multiple transactions for Pfizer, including significant deal experience in the rare disease space. For the past seven years, Dr. Evans has consulted at an executive level with small to mid-size private and public biopharmaceutical companies, including acting as Chief Business Officer for many clients. Dr. Evans holds a M.D. from McGill University and an Executive MBA from Columbia University.

Allen Davidoff, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of XORTX, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Stacy to the team as Chief Business Officer. Dr. Evans brings extensive large and small pharma licensing and M&A experience to XORTX and will lead our increasingly active commercial assessment and business development activities.”

About XRx-008 Program

XORTX’s XRx-008 program is for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), a rare disease that is responsible for approximately 5% of all individuals with chronic kidney disease. Scientific research and clinical discoveries support the concept that chronically high circulating uric acid levels can affect both kidney and cardiovascular health. XORTX’s unique proprietary formulation of the xanthine oxidase inhibitor oxypurinol has been shown to substantially increase oral bioavailability of oxypurinol in healthy individuals. Preparations for clinical characterization of the benefit of xanthine oxidase inhibition on both aberrant purine metabolism and uric acid production in individuals with ADPKD will be tested in a Phase 3 registration trial in the US, EU and other global clinical sites, which will be initiated in 2023. XORTX has received both US and EU patent grants underpinning the XRx-008 program and is in the process of seeking Orphan Drug Designations.

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX is a pharmaceutical company with two clinically advanced products in development: 1) our lead, XRx-008 program for ADPKD; and 2) our secondary program in XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury associated with Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection. In addition, XRx-225 is a pre-clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target aberrant purine metabolism and xanthine oxidase to decrease or inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future health of patients. Additional information on XORTX is available at www.xortx.com.



About Russo Partners

Russo Partners is a public and investor relations firm focused on the innovators in healthcare and technology. Founded as Noonan/Russo in 1988, the firm collaborates on integrated communications programs for biopharma, medtech, diagnostics, healthcare IT and healthcare services companies worldwide. The firm's team is comprised of Ph.D.s, M.D.s., former journalists and members of Wall Street. Russo Partners is known for its delivery of award-winning strategic counsel and services aligned with its core values of passion, trust, forward thinking and client focus.



