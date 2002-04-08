TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), an internationally regulated sports betting, media, and technology company, today launched Casino.exe, its proprietary interactive casino platform that will house current and future games on the website. Casino.exe will initially feature four new games, including Penalty Shootout, Bomb Squad, Wheel of Time, and Courier Sweeper, as well as existing third-party and Rivalry-developed games, including Aviator and Rushlane.

“Our technology and creative capabilities continue to drive meaningful opportunities across our business where we can innovate on product and ultimately reimagine the betting experience for a younger audience that craves interactive entertainment,” said Steven Salz, CEO & Co-founder, Rivalry. “The launch of Casino.exe will allow us to further diversify our offering in a way that stays true to our brand and separates our product from others. As we scale thoughtfully into the casino segment, we’ll reduce the impact of seasonality in esports, increase customer value, and offer more stable margin profiles.”

The launch of Casino.exe follows the successful debut of Rivalry’s first-ever casino game Aviator, which generated more than 10% of the Company’s revenue in Q31 with zero marketing spend since its soft launch in July. The in-house created casino interface will additionally provide the Company with greater control over the user experience, which it will expand over time as it adds new game titles and features.

“Much of Rivalry’s success is rooted in our ability to tap into the cultural zeitgeist of our audience whose average age is 25,” stated David King, Senior Manager of Product Design, Rivalry. “Casino.exe completely redefines the traditional casino experience and puts a thoughtful and entertaining spin on it using a visual expression that our community has a shared reverence for.”

Casino.exe is a virtual interface where customers can play Rivalry’s suite of third-party casino and originally developed games in an interactive online environment. Casino.exe allows customers to power on a vintage PC and engage with a variety of visual and functional features, including a retro operating system, desktop icons and wallpapers, functional MP3 player, custom game box art, and more to create an entertaining experience for users.

Rivalry’s deepened casino offering is the first step toward a more elaborate expansion into the segment, including launching in new markets, adding additional casino games developed in-house, and further innovating the casino experience for a generation of bettors born on the internet.

The casino offering is available online in markets operating under the Company’s Isle of Man license, with a launch in Ontario expected to follow in the coming months.

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry holds a sports bookmaker license in Australia and an internet gaming registration in Ontario and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, an on-site engagement experience, and an original casino game called Rushlane, a proprietary casino game that marks the creation of a new category for online gaming: Massively Multiplayer Online Gambling Games (MMOGG).

1 Preliminary and unaudited financial results are subject to customary financial statement procedures by the Company and its auditors. Actual results could be affected by subsequent events or determinations. While the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for these preliminary financial results, the results involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These preliminary fiscal results represent forward-looking information. See “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements”.

