HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites received a Clean Technology award as part of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 program. Launched last year, the new award leadership category recognizes Canada's top clean innovators providing processes, goods, or services that reduce environmental impacts.

George Palikaras, META's President & CEO, credits the Company's triple digit growth to its ability to design and manufacture functional materials with properties that go beyond what is found in nature. META's nanomaterials are addressing a market opportunity estimated to reach $10.7 billion by 2030 in 5G networks, autonomous vehicles, connected vehicles, and more.

"We are proud to be named one of Canada's Clean Technology winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program, and would like to congratulate all the winners," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "META continues to push the boundaries of performance and sustainability in products. We design and manufacture highly functional materials and devices which use less energy, less materials, and improve supply chains by replacing scarce metals for a wide range of industries. For example, our 5G application is the only solution to enhance 5G communications range with no power consumption. Our battery materials are making next generation Li-Ion batteries safer, by eliminating thermal runaway."

"These outstanding companies are amongst the elite of Canada's clean technology sector, developing and bringing to market innovations that create a more resilient and sustainable future for the environment," stated Anders McKenzie, partner, and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "With ever-increasing business opportunities to reduce our carbon footprint, make energy efficiency gains, and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources, these winners distinguish themselves in a highly promising and dynamic space. They represent a cohort of innovators who are contributing to the environment and helping to create a sustainable business and technology landscape in Canada."

Eligibility in the Clean Technology category requires applicants to meet the same criteria as for Technology Fast 50 nominees except they must have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2018 and $5 million in 2021. The winning companies are ranked by their revenue-growth percentage over that period.

The majority of the companies' revenues must come from products or services that have a positive environmental impact in the following areas: carbon emissions reduction potential, resource circulation (reduce, reuse, and recycle), or environmental preservation and safety.

This year marks 25 years since the establishment of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 award program in Canada.

