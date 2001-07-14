Global+Atlantic+Financial+Group+%28%26ldquo%3BGlobal+Atlantic%26rdquo%3B%29, a leading retirement and life insurance company, has announced that Jamie Kosharek has joined the company as Head of Independent Channel Distribution. In this role, Jamie will lead all of Independent annuity and life distribution through IMO, FMO, and BGA partners, where GA is focused on forging greater and deeper relationships. With the addition of Ms. Kosharek, Global Atlantic continues its track record of attracting key industry talent. She will report to Dave Schalleur, Head of Partnerships.

Jamie Kosharek, Head of Independent Channel Distribution, Global Atlantic Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Independent Channel represents a rapidly growing segment of the industry and a key part of Global Atlantic’s future growth opportunity,” said Schalleur. “With Jamie’s experience and caliber of leadership, she is the right person to elevate our presence and leadership in this channel. I’m thrilled to welcome her on the team.”

As Head of Independent Channel Distribution, Ms. Kosharek will be responsible for the strategy and team facilitating all independent distribution relationships, as well as internal and external sales coverage across the country. In this capacity, her experience and knowledge of the space will help drive Global Atlantic’s growth strategy to become a top five carrier serving independent distributors and their clients.

“I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity to help a growing company expand its relationships within the industry’s fastest growing distribution channel,” said Ms. Kosharek. “I’m looking forward to building on the strong foundation the company has already established and leading it to the next level.”

Ms. Kosharek comes to Global Atlantic from Raymond James, where she has served a variety of leadership roles since 2000, culminating as President of the firm-affiliated Producers Choice Network and Head of Insurance Solutions Distribution. Previously as a senior vice president within the firm’s Financial Institutions Division, her responsibilities included recruiting, practice management, advisor growth, supervision, legal and regulatory matters, operations and conversions.

Ms. Kosharek is a leader across the financial services industry serving on the National Association for Fixed Annuities government and legal affairs committee, Bank Insurance Securities Association Diversity Equity and Inclusion committee, and Insurance Designers of America Women’s Leadership board of directors.

She holds Series 7, 24, 53, 66, life and health licenses, graduated from SIFMA Securities Industry Institute, and is a Registered Corporate Coach.

