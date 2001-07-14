Veritone%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, is a 2022 winner in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, which recognizes the most innovative, fastest-growing technology companies in North America for advancements in technology, media, life sciences, fintech and energy tech. The list ranks each company out of the 500 winners based on a company’s percentage of revenue growth from the 2018-2021 fiscal years.

Veritone has continued to grow year-over-year, delivering new award-winning solutions across its product portfolio to hundreds of clients and partners, including some of the most recognizable brands in commercial and regulated sectors. Winner of the NAB Show Product of the Year in 2021 and 2022 respectively, with Veritone+Voice and Avatar, the company continued to build its synthetic voice and metaverse offerings and help brands take the next steps beyond digital transformation.

“We’re excited to be recognized in the Deloitte Fast 500 alongside fellow technology leaders,” Ryan Steelberg, president of Veritone. “This award is a testament to our work and continued growth in providing leading AI services and solutions.”

Veritone has also seen rapid growth in sport, bolstered by a new strategic partnership with Stats Perform, a sports tech leader in data and AI, designed to provide real-time play-by-play, pre-game, in-game and post-game updates. Additionally, Veritone launched SPORT+X, a new intelligent marketplace for sports federations and content producers from around the globe to license short-form sports video directly to media buyers.

As the foundation of the Veritone application portfolio, Veritone+aiWARE has the flexibility to function as the end-to-end AI platform or serve as a modular solution to fill gaps in current technology stacks and provides an ecosystem of hundreds of best-of-breed models without the need to build bespoke APIs to leverage them. aiWARE and the Veritone applications built on top of the platform change how organizations large and small deploy and use AI technology, enabling the democratization of AI.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through its robust partner ecosystem and professional and managed services, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

