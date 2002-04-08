TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX:AT, ATY) (“AcuityAds” or “Company”), a Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about communicating with online consumers, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming November 2022 conferences.



TD Securities Technology Conference

Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and CEO, and Elliot Muchnik, CFO, will participate in the TD Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, November 22nd in Toronto.

The TD Securities Technology Conference will take place from November 21-23rd and aims to highlight several high potential technology companies. The meetings will be held in TD Securities’ offices.

CG Defensive Tech Conference

Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer, and Elliot Muchnik, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity’s Defensive Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 30th in Toronto.

The CG Defensive Technology Conference is hosted by Canaccord Genuity, with a focus on bringing together Canada’s most resilient technology companies.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with AcuityAds, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected] or your representative at TD Securities or Canaccord Genuity.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading Journey Advertising technology company that empowers marketers to make smarter decisions about targeting and communicating with online consumers. Its journey advertising platform, illumin™, offers media planning, buying and real-time intelligence from a single platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to connect the consumer journey and help marketers understand a consumer’s true value to their brand. The Company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit illumin.com.

