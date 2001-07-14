Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first online learning company, today announced a global partnership with Calm, in which Chegg Study Pack users will gain free access to Calm Premium’s subscription service with hundreds of hours of content in seven languages. This includes guided meditation for anxiety and stress, over 100 sleep stories, and exclusive music tracks to cultivate focus and relaxation.

Chegg Study Pack, which is used by students in over 180 countries around the world, is a monthly subscription service offering learning support such as practice tests, and math and writing help. Calm has been downloaded over 100 million times since its launch in 2012, making it the world’s most downloaded meditation app.1 In a recent poll, Chegg users ranked it among the top 15 of their favorite brands.

The recent ‘Student Behavior Study,’ commissioned by Chegg’s Center For Digital Learning in partnership with Hanover Research, which polled more than 2,000 higher education students in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, found that nearly three-quarters (74%) of students tend to feel anxious about their classes and schoolwork, and 68% do not get enough sleep.2 Earlier this year, the Chegg.org+Global+Student+Survey, covering 21 countries, showed that nearly one-third of students worldwide (32%) felt that their mental health had worsened since returning to campus after lockdown restrictions. The same study revealed that 39% of students around the world with study-related debt or loans lose sleep over it, and a quarter (25%) feel so anxious over their study loan that they have sought medical help.3

“For more than a decade, Chegg has developed a robust understanding of student behavior and what helps them learn best. We know that students today feel overwhelmed, stressed out, and anxious. These are all things that can get in the way of academic success,” said Mitch Spolan, Executive Vice-President for Marketing Services at Chegg. “Not only can meditation help reduce stress and anxiety, it can also increase learning concentration and improve attention span.4 That’s why we are proud to partner with Calm, a favorite brand of Chegg students. By supporting students in all aspects of their lives, we can allow them to focus more on getting the most out of their higher education.”

“We’re excited to partner with Chegg to help students focus better, reduce stress, and manage their anxiety,” said Fergal Walker, Calm’s Vice-President of Partnerships. “Our approachable, engaging mindfulness content will support students not only every day, but also during big moments including midterms, finals, and more.”

Millions of people all around the world Learn with Chegg. Our mission is to improve learning and learning outcomes by putting students first. We support life-long learners starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers. The Chegg platform provides products and services to support learners to help them better understand their academic course materials, and also provides personal and professional development skills training, to help them achieve their learning goals. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

Calm is the leading mental health brand, on a mission to support everyone on every step of their mental health journey. With the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, Calm’s transformational mindfulness content supports users across seven languages in more than 190 countries. Calm+Business, Calm’s enterprise-level solution, helps employees improve their mental health to stay productive in the workplace. Over 3,000 organizations around the world trust and choose Calm Business as their mental health partner. Calm+Health, Calm’s mental health care solution for payers, providers and self-insured employers, connects mental and physical healthcare to drive positive patient outcomes through clinical condition-specific mental health programs, caregiver communication tools and more. Fast+Company%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies+of+2020 and Time100%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Influential+Companies+of+2022. For more information, please visit www.calm.com.

2 Student Behaviour Study, commissioned by Chegg’s Center For Digital Learning in partnership with Hanover Research, July 2022

3 2022+Chegg.org+Global+Student+Survey p.33

