Extreme+Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced the deployment of a new Wi-Fi 6 wireless network for UK-based City%2C+University+of+London, providing connectivity to over 18,000 students ​​and 2,000 staff. The new infrastructure includes the ExtremeCloud™ IQ platform, which simplifies network+management and provides the IT team with full visibility and advanced analytics around network performance, usage and security. ExtremeCloud IQ also delivers insights that will help the university improve the student experience and drive operational efficiencies.

Alongside Charterhouse+Group, Extreme Networks delivered a wireless solution that seamlessly integrates with the university’s existing wired infrastructure and offers greater reliability, flexibility, control and security across the campus.

Key Benefits

Improved Learning Experience for Students: The deployment of a new Wi-Fi+6 wireless network provides seamless connectivity throughout high-density environments across campus. The enhanced network easily handles an ever-increasing load of media-rich content and devices. Students benefit from faster speeds and low latency, allowing them to access educational platforms or stream videos without delay from anywhere on campus. It also future-proofs the university for the emergence of new programs and curriculum that will rely on Wi-Fi connectivity.

The deployment of a new Wi-Fi+6 wireless network provides seamless connectivity throughout high-density environments across campus. The enhanced network easily handles an ever-increasing load of media-rich content and devices. Students benefit from faster speeds and low latency, allowing them to access educational platforms or stream videos without delay from anywhere on campus. It also future-proofs the university for the emergence of new programs and curriculum that will rely on Wi-Fi connectivity. Simplified, Streamlined Network Management and Visibility of Applications for IT Staff: The powerful combination of ExtremeCloud IQ - Site Engine and ExtremeAnalytics provides the university’s IT team with an easy, effective and automated way to operate and manage all network functions via the cloud. Now, the university can automate the provisioning of new devices, freeing up staff to focus on other tasks and projects, and use hyper-segmentation to drastically increase the university’s security posture by creating stealth networks that separate certain user and device groups to minimize the risk of unauthorized access. Analytics empower the staff to troubleshoot and identify the root cause of issues, understand usage patterns to optimize application performance, leverage insights around foot traffic and identify operational efficiencies.

Executive Perspectives

Paulo Leal, Network Architect, City, University of London

“The student experience is crucial to us and the technological facilities we provide underpin that. Our goal with Extreme from the get-go was to deploy a network infrastructure that could provide students and staff with seamless connectivity both in the classroom and across the campus. Extreme was able to support us in our ambitions to modernize the student experience. Our new architecture provides us with exactly that and frees up staff to focus on other activities, while allowing students to enjoy a superior education experience.”

Tony Brar, Director, Charterhouse Group

“There are many complexities when it comes to a university’s network due to the number of campuses and varying user demands. However, as one of Extreme’s key partners, Charterhouse has full access to their portfolio of wired, wireless, management and NAC/Analytics enabling us to deliver exactly what City, University of London needs to provide a world-class educational experience. This is the latest in a long line of transformation projects we have worked on alongside Extreme.”

John Morrison, SVP EMEA Sales and Services, Extreme Networks

“Today’s students expect seamless and reliable connectivity to be readily available on campus, while modern curriculums require high-bandwidth, low latency networks to successfully activate new applications and programs. Our deployment at City, University of London provides the foundation for advanced, asynchronous learning of the future. Meanwhile, we’re making it easier for IT teams and network admins to manage the network, gain visibility into usage and performance, better understand the preferences of the student population and drive more operational efficiency across their entire campus.”

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.extremenetworks.com%2F or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005018/en/