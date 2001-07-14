Freedom Capital Markets (FCM), the investment banking and equity capital markets arm of Prime Executions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Citigroup veteran Jon V. Rogers as Executive Vice President and a member of FCM's Management and Investment Committees.

"Jon will play a pivotal role in all strategic initiatives as we continue to expand Freedom's U.S. footprint and offerings. His experience analyzing equity transactions at Citi will also be very beneficial as we build out our investment banking practice," said Robert Wotczak, President and CEO of Freedom Capital Markets.

Mr. Rogers joins Freedom Capital Markets from Citigroup Global Markets, where he spent the previous two decades serving as Managing Director, Head of Americas for all U.S. and Latin America Equity Research. Prior to moving into research management, he was Citi's Senior Automotive Analyst, garnering recognition from Institutional Investor Magazine, StarMine, and the Wall Street Journal. Prior to Citi, he was a Director and Senior Research Analyst covering the U.S. Automotive Sector for Wachovia Securities. Mr. Rogers brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in financial and economic research, capital formation, and IPOs.

"We're confident that the skills Jon has gained during his experience over the last several years in financial and research services, as well as his ability to manage a large group of people, will be a great asset to Freedom," said Timur Turlov, CEO and Director of Freedom Holding Corp. "We look forward to Jon joining our growing team in the United States, and the guidance he will provide our global operations."

"Freedom is becoming one of the leading brands in financial services worldwide," said Mr. Rogers. "I look forward to working with this young, exciting team as we continue to build our presence in the United States and the world."

Mr. Rogers earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and his Master of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Detroit. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Policy from the University of Chicago.

About Freedom Capital Markets:

Freedom Capital Markets (FCM) provides corporate and institutional clients with investment banking, Finance, and capital markets advisory services. FCM offers clients tailored solutions to help fuel growth, including IPOs and follow-on offerings, shelf offerings, rights offerings, PIPEs, SPACs, private placements, convertible issues, and more. FCM is the investment banking and equity capital markets arm of Prime Executions, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp.

About Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC):

Freedom Holding Corp. provides financial services, retail financial securities brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking, and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. The company is incorporated in Nevada and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company has a presence in 14 countries, including Cyprus, the United States, Uzbekistan, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker FRHC.

