Mr. Levychin Appointed Chair of Audit Committee

Vinco Regains Full Compliance With Nasdaq Independent Director and Audit Committee Requirements

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinco Ventures, Inc. ( BBIG) (“Vinco Ventures,” “Vinco,” or the “Company”), a digital media and content technologies holding company, today announced the appointment of Richard Levychin, CPA, CGMA to its Board of Directors, effective November 11, 2022. Mr. Levychin will serve as an independent director and as Chair and financial expert of the Audit Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Levychin to Vinco’s Board of Directors. He brings comprehensive public and private financial knowledge with over 25 years of experience as a business advisor and auditor. Mr. Levychin’s past experience is key as he steps into the role of Chair and financial expert of the Audit Committee,” said Ross Miller, CEO of Vinco Ventures. “As we continue to execute on our strategic plans to further our success as a company, we are happy to report that Mr. Levychin’s appointment satisfies the independent director and audit committee requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq. Given the primary role of the Audit Committee is to oversee the financial reporting and disclosure process, this demonstrates continued execution on the Company’s remediation plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s Rule to timely file all required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

Mr. Levychin currently is a Partner in NY-based Galleros Robinson’s Commercial Audit and Assurance practice focusing on privately and publicly held companies. Prior to this, Mr. Levychin was the Managing Partner at KBL, LLP, a Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (“PCAOB”) certified independent registered accounting firm, since 1994. Mr. Levychin has over 25 years of experience in various industries including media, entertainment, real estate, manufacturing, not-for-profit, technology, retail, technology, and professional services. Richard received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baruch College, and since then has received many accolades including having been honored with the Baruch College Alumni Association’s “Alumni Leadership Award for Business.”

“I am excited to bring my years of experience inside the board room of both public and private companies to Vinco Ventures. I look forward to helping Vinco’s multifaceted initiatives on a worldwide scale,” commented Mr. Levychin.

“I am delighted to welcome Mr. Levychin to Vinco. In the next phase in our company, we must have strong experienced and collaborative voices on our Board,” said Roderick Vanderbilt, Chairman of Vinco Ventures.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures ( BBIG) is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. Vinco Ventures' consolidated subsidiary, ZVV Media Partners, LLC, a joint venture of Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, has an 80% ownership interest in Lomotif Private Limited. Vinco Ventures owns a 100% ownership interest in AdRizer, LLC.

