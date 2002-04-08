SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera ( INFN) announced today that Gulf Bridge International (GBI) has deployed Infinera’s ICE6 800G optical engine across its submarine and terrestrial networks between the Middle East and Europe to increase capacity in preparation for the World Cup, which commences this Sunday. The upgrade to ICE6 doubles GBI’s network capacity and provides connections of up to 800G per wavelength. GBI was able to rapidly and seamlessly integrate this new technology over its existing third-party optical line system by leveraging open optical networking principles. The integration of this technology enables GBI to provide high-speed streaming of the World Cup and offer 400 GbE services to its customers.



Infinera’s ICE6-powered GX Series solution delivers the ultra-high capacity needed to meet increasing bandwidth demand to ensure that GBI’s customers enjoy a high-quality, uninterrupted game-day experience during the world’s largest football competition and beyond. With Infinera’s industry-leading optical engine, GBI can minimize the cost per bit of its submarine and terrestrial networks while also maximizing spectral efficiency and fiber capacity. This is achieved through unique features that include Nyquist subcarriers, forward error correction gain sharing, and photonic integrated circuit-based technology.

“Upgrading our networks with Infinera’s ICE6 solution was easy and seamless, allowing us to leverage our existing optical transport architecture while upgrading our network to meet today’s demand,” said Gavin Rea, Chief Technical Officer at GBI. “With the World Cup quickly approaching, it was critical for us to ensure our network had the terabits of capacity needed to give our customers reliable, high-speed service to deliver the best viewing experience. That’s exactly what we’ll be offering our customers across Europe and the Middle East this week thanks to Infinera.”

“Modernizing GBI’s submarine and terrestrial Smart Network with Infinera’s ICE6 solution is a significant step forward in ensuring GBI remains a leading service provider, offering differentiated services such as 400 GbE to its customers,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “GBI operates key routes throughout the Middle East and European markets, and we are pleased to equip them with the highest capacity and most innovative services available.”

About Gulf Bridge International (GBI)

Founded in 2008, GBI is a global cloud, connectivity, and content enabler that owns and operates a smart and fully managed network. GBI’s multilayer terrestrial and subsea cable meshed network bridges the East to the West through the Middle East, empowers businesses, connects societies, and contributes to the region’s accelerated digital transformation. GBI is a carrier of choice for telecom operators, ISPs and governments throughout the Middle East, Europe and Asia offering capacity and a portfolio of wholesale and enterprise services. GBI’s value propositions and diverse offerings serve as a catalyst to growth, innovation and contribute to the economic development within the region and beyond. For more information visit: https://gbiinc.com/. You can find out more about GBI’s Smart Network here.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

