Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Miami Consumer Conference on November 16th & 17th

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today announced the company will present at the Jefferies Miami Consumer Conference on November 16-17th, 2022.

Celsius_Holdings_Logo.jpg

Media and investors may access the updated corporate presentation that will be utilized at the conference at: https://celsiusholdingsinc.com/investorpresentation

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

Investor Relations:
Cameron Donahue
(651) 707-3532
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA38246&sd=2022-11-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/celsius-holdings-inc-to-present-at-the-jefferies-miami-consumer-conference-on-november-16th--17th-301679708.html

SOURCE Celsius Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA38246&Transmission_Id=202211160730PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA38246&DateId=20221116
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles