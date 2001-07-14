Bowlero Corp., (NYSE: BOWL) the global leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of The Mark located outside of Omaha, NE. This is the Company’s 14th completed acquisition in calendar year 2022.

Brett Parker, President & Chief Financial Officer of Bowlero Corp. stated, “We are happy to announce the completion of our latest acquisition, strengthening our footprint in the key market of Omaha.”

The Mark, located in Elkhorn, NE, is a state-of-the-art family entertainment center offering a wide variety of activities including open bowling, league play, parties, and events. This location is over 85,000 sq. ft. and is home to 40 lanes, basketball and volleyball courts, an arcade, a full-service kitchen, and a sports bar. The Mark is Bowlero Corp.’s second completed acquisition in the Omaha market in calendar year 2022, following Thunderbowl, which opened under Bowlero Corp. management on October 14th.

Parker said, in closing “As we welcome this world-class location to our growing portfolio, we remain focused, as always, on the pipeline of deals fueling our acquisition-driven growth.”

