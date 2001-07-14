OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced the promotion of M. Samy Ibrahim to Chief Revenue Officer. Ibrahim will oversee OneSpan’s global revenue organization and will be responsible for driving strategic alignment between all revenue-related functions as OneSpan accelerates its momentum heading into 2023.

Ibrahim has several decades of high-growth sales experience, deep cybersecurity knowledge, and a strong track record of building world-class sales organizations. He most recently served as OneSpan’s Vice President of Global Sales Strategy and Business Operations. Prior to joining OneSpan, Ibrahim was Vice President of EMEA Emerging Markets and Central and Eastern Europe at Forcepoint, a global security leader. At Forcepoint, he transformed the region and grew revenue by more than 300% in four years. Before Forcepoint, he held similar sales leadership roles at Arbor Networks, now NETSCOUT, a DDOS mitigation software company, and F5, a multi-cloud application services and security company. Earlier in his career, he was the head of the advanced technologies business unit at Juniper Networks and regional general manager at 3Com, acquired by HP.

“Samy’s promotion speaks to our strategy of building an executive team full of talented industry experts who embody our culture and can take the company to the next level. Samy has an established history of growing revenue, serving as a dynamic sales leader, and delivering stellar client service. These skills are not only critical in this role, but also complement OneSpan’s values of commitment, trust, and teamwork,” said Matthew Moynahan, President and CEO at OneSpan. “With Samy’s appointment, we now have a complete executive leadership team. I look forward to what’s ahead as we build upon our growth and momentum as the leading digital agreements security company.”

“Many of the world’s largest brands trust OneSpan for high-assurance security through their customers’ digital transaction journeys,” said Ibrahim. “I look forward to building a formidable sales organization, one that is focused on hiring and developing the best people, and to gathering our global teams around a shared mission, sales process, and go-to-market strategy.”

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

