SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) ( BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the opening of its 25th showroom in Santa Monica, California. Following its newly opened Palo Alto showroom, the Santa Monica showroom marks Brilliant Earth’s fifth brick and mortar location in California. Brilliant Earth’s showroom expansion complements its innovative e-commerce platform, allowing customers to shop for Brilliant Earth’s ethically sourced jewelry how and where they want, in-person or online.

“We are excited to open our fifth showroom in California, where many of our customers reside,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion. “With the holiday season upon us, we are proud to have locations that offer convenience for customers planning a holiday proposal or searching for the perfect gift, whether they’re visiting us during their travels or from their own neighborhoods.”

Brilliant Earth’s Santa Monica showroom is located on the ground floor of the outdoor shopping destination Santa Monica Place. The light-filled showroom invites walk-in customers and pre-booked appointments. Customers can shop for ethically sourced and personalized engagement rings, fine jewelry, and the recently launched limited-edition gemstone Cocktail Ring Collection, just in time for the holidays.

Located steps away from the Pacific Ocean and the iconic Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica Place is in a classic Southern California beach town with an inviting neighborhood feel, the perfect backdrop to shop Brilliant Earth’s ethical fine jewelry gifts that give back this season.

With Brilliant Earth’s two Los Angeles locations, customers have the convenient choice to visit a showroom on both sides of the L.A. Metro area, from West Hollywood to Santa Monica. All Brilliant Earth showrooms offer a personalized one-on-one experience with jewelry experts, supported by Brilliant Earth’s leading online capabilities, including product visualization, create-your-own ring functionality, virtual try-on and ring-stacking tools.

The Santa Monica showroom is now part of the five current California showrooms located in West Hollywood, San Diego, Palo Alto and San Francisco. Additionally, Brilliant Earth showrooms can be found in key markets including: Atlanta, Austin, Bethesda, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Portland, Scottsdale, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington D.C., and Baltimore.

For more information on Brilliant Earth or to browse the full product assortment, please visit BrilliantEarth.com .

PRESS CONTACT

Victoria Del Rico

Director of Communications, Brilliant Earth

[email protected]

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth now has 25 showrooms and services customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

About Santa Monica Place

Located steps away from the Pacific Ocean and iconic Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica Place is a unique, outdoor shopping destination, home to Nordstrom, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., Nike, and a collection of specialty shops, digitally native brands and inspired dining concepts.

For more information, visit SantaMonicaPlace.com or interact with us via Facebook or Instagram. Access our Concierge services anytime via text: (310) 499-2928.