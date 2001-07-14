L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) provided the booster, core and upper stage avionics for today’s launch of the Artemis I, enabling the safe launch of the Space Launch System and the United States’ first steps toward a return to the moon.

L3Harris booster and core stage avionics enabled command and control of the SLS for the first eight minutes of the Artemis I flight including trajectory and solid rocket booster jettison. (Photo Credit: John Kraus)

From engine start through the first eight minutes of flight, as Artemis I accelerated to more than 17,000 mph, more than 30 L3Harris high-performance, advanced space launch avionics systems enabled command and control, trajectory and solid rocket booster jettison for the SLS.

“For decades NASA relied on L3Harris’ expertise and technology – from early spacecraft through the Mercury, Gemini, Apollo, Space Shuttle, International Space Station and Mars missions,” said Kristin Houston, President, Electro Optical, L3Harris. “Today’s successful launch will provide valuable data enabling us to refine our technologies in support of future SLS missions.”

Artemis I represents NASA’s inaugural mission designed to return astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years. L3Harris designed, qualified and built the avionics selected for the SLS program and the Artemis I mission and has already completed the hardware for Artemis II, currently projected to launch in May 2024.

L3Harris+Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

