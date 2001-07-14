Fifth Third Bank, National Association, has rolled out a new mobile banking app, its inaugural cloud-first application, which is designed to give customers an entirely new user experience with the features they most value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005120/en/

New Fifth Third Bank mobile app. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mobile is our customers’ channel of choice,” said Pat Saad, head of consumer digital banking at Fifth Third. “We researched customers’ everyday banking needs and designed the new app to address many of those wants and needs, including navigation and customizations.”

“This app is built on modern, cloud-based architecture. This enables Fifth Third to bring new features and functionalities to customers even faster,” added Tom Gottlieb, Fifth Third’s chief technology officer.

The app is optimized for Fifth Third Momentum® Banking, an everyday banking solution, which has innovative features like goal saving that can be scheduled or automated; Early Pay1, which is early direct deposit; and MyAdvance2, which allows customers to borrow from their future paychecks if they’re enrolled in direct deposit.

What’s new in the app?

The bottom navigation is customized based on a customer’s most used features. For example, checking customers will see money movement and mobile check deposit while customers who only have a Fifth Third loan will see their statement and documents.

Validation screens to inform customers when their transaction is complete.

Design, icons, and illustration.

Transaction details including merchant contact information such as website, email, and phone number, plus a map to show customers exactly where the purchase was made.

To learn more, visit 53.com or to download the app, visit the App+Store or Google+Play. Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses, and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Investor information and press releases can be viewed at 53.com.

1 Early Pay: Access to funds for Early Pay are dependent on submission of direct deposit by payer and can be up to two days prior to date of scheduled payment. Standard fraud prevention restrictions apply.

2 MyAdvance: Fifth Third MyAdvance is an expensive form of credit. We may be able to offer other options that are less expensive and more appropriate for customer needs. MyAdvance is a short-term form of credit that allows eligible Fifth Third personal checking customers to take an advance on their next qualified direct deposit. Additional terms and conditions apply.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005120/en/