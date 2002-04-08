Expects to Open New Markets with High-Performance Resins

Waltham, Mass., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. ( NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, has signed an agreement with Tethon Corporation Inc. (“Tethon 3D”) to develop new materials for its Fabrica 2.0 micro-additive manufacturing system (“micro-AM”).

The agreement is focused on materials with high-performance and specialty specifications, including high temperature, transparent, and carbon nano tubes.

Development of materials, along with breakthroughs in deep learning-based AI and releasing next-generation systems across Nano Dimension’s manufacturing solutions portfolio, are critical in the Company’s ambitious R&D roadmap. The Company welcomes another breakthrough going according to plan.

“Our customers have been asking for a micro-AM platform to manufacture production parts,” said Trent Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Tethon 3D. “The Fabrica 2.0 is a modern marvel of engineering and our material scientists have loved innovating with the platform to create novel materials.”

“We value our relationship with Tethon 3D and are very impressed with the progress they are making thus far,” said Dr. Jon Donner, Product Champion for the Fabrica 2.0. “The development of these materials should further open markets and applications such as electrical connectors, medical devices and microfluidic chips amongst others.”

Nano Dimension (12.1, C119) and Tethon 3D (12.1, A131) will both be highlighting parts at the upcoming Formnext Exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany, November 15-18. Learn more about the Formnext exhibit at https://formnext.mesago.com/events/en.html .

About Tethon 3D

Tethon 3D, an Omaha, USA, corporation with over 1,400 customers in forty countries, is a global leader in manufacturing materials for additive manufacturing. Tethon 3D holds numerous patents related to filled 3D printing materials, 3D printing processes and 3D printer hardware. For more information on Tethon 3D, visit tethon3d.com .

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s ( NNDM) vision is to transform the electronics and similar additive manufacturing sectors through the development and delivery of an environmentally friendly and economically efficient additive manufacturing, Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling a one-production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning devices – on-demand, anytime, anywhere.

The DragonFly® IV system and specialized materials serve cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s) fabrication needs by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs which are critical enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. In addition, these products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains.

Nano Dimension also develops complementary production equipment for Hi-PEDs and printed circuit board (PCB) assembly (Puma, Fox, Tarantula, Spider, etc.). The core competitive edge for this technology is in its adaptive, highly flexible surface-mount technology (SMT) pick-and-place equipment, materials dispenser suitable for both high-speed dispensing and micro-dispensing, as well as an intelligent production material storage and logistics system.

Additionally, Nano Dimension is a leading developer and supplier of high-performance control electronics, software, and ink delivery system. It invents and delivers state-of-the-art 2D and 3D printing hardware and unique operating software. It focuses on high-value, precision-oriented applications such as specialized direct-to-container packaging, printed electronics functional fluids, and 3D printing, which is all controlled by the proprietary software system - Atlas.

Serving similar users of Hi-PEDs, Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 micro additive manufacturing system enables the production of microparts based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine that achieves repeatable micron levels resolution. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with a patented array of sensors that allows a closed feedback loop, using proprietary materials to achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass manufacturing solution. It is used in the areas of micron-level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semiconductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), microfluidics, and life sciences instruments.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .

