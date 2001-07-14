Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:50 a.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.

ABOUT ELANCO

