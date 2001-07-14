Clearfield%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced that it has been included in the recently announced 2023 list of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Small+Companies by Forbes magazine. This marks Clearfield’s third inclusion in the prestigious listing and the company is honored to be ranked 4th out of 100 companies selected, up from 12th on the 2022 list.

“With the federal and state focus on closing the digital equity gap, we are on the right path to move fiber broadband from early adopters to mainstream, and Main Street, adoption,” said Cheri Beranek, and CEO of Clearfield. “We are grateful to our team, manufacturing and supply chain partners, and the broader ecosystem that is part of every connection to fiber we help our customers make.”

Clearfield’s mission is to enable the lifestyle better broadband provides. The company focus is to enable its customers to move quickly from homes passed to homes connected, limiting the amount of time and resources needed to connect each home to fiber networks. This focus includes delivering products that are Labor Lite and efficiently managing suppliers and manufacturing teams so its customers can meet all federal and state funding requirements.

The companies listed in this year’s collection of America’s Best Small Companies was created using data from FactSet. Once collected, Forbes screened over 1,000 companies that fit the Small Cap criteria, had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. Determination on which companies were included in the 2022 Top 100 ranking was based on earnings and sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the past five years.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit%3Ci%3Ewww.SeeClearfield.com%3C%2Fi%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005184/en/