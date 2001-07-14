UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Life+Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, have expanded their relationship to include access to all Life Time locations, helping even more people stay active and improve physical and mental well-being. UnitedHealthcare Medicare members with plans that include the Renew Active® fitness program will now have access to all of Life Time’s nearly 160 athletic clubs in 29 states nationwide.

Renew Active by UnitedHealthcare is a fitness program for body and mind, available exclusively with UnitedHealthcare Medicare plans at no additional cost. Renew Active includes a free gym or health club membership, access to thousands of on-demand and livestream workouts and an online brain health program. More than 10 million Renew Active members are now eligible to participate in a wide range of Life Time’s membership options and programs.

“Life Time is a premier athletic club and we’re excited to offer our members the opportunity to enjoy their facilities and programs as part of Renew Active at no cost,” said Bobby Hunter, senior vice president of Medicare Advantage Product & Experience, UnitedHealthcare. “By expanding our nationwide network of fitness locations to include every Life Time, we can help even more people manage their health and wellness through physical fitness and social connection.”

Members will also receive access to ARORA, Life Time’s innovative new program that includes specially designed classes and social events to support a healthy body and mind.

“We are thrilled to be part of Renew Active and to welcome UnitedHealthcare members to every Life Time nationwide,” said Ryan Chapman, Life Time vice president of corporate sales. “We share a commitment to the health and wellbeing of older adults and have designed an innovative fitness program designed to meet their unique needs.”

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company’s healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events, and comprehensive digital platform.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.5 million physicians and care professionals, and 7,000 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at %3Cb%3Ewww.uhc.com%3C%2Fb%3E or follow @UHC on Twitter.

