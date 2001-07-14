EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE%3A+ESMT), a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions, has ranked number 435 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. EngageSmart grew 287% from 2018 to 2021.

EngageSmart CEO Bob Bennett credits the EngageSmart team’s customer-first mindset with the company’s revenue growth. Each of EngageSmart’s solutions simplifies customer engagement across industries including healthcare, utilities, tax, insurance, and fundraising, so that customers can drive end-user self-service, saving everyone time and creating more delightful engagement.

“The EngageSmart team’s dedication to dependable, intuitive solutions for everything from scheduling an appointment to paying a bill is apparent in every product update released, resource shared, and customer issue solved,” says EngageSmart CEO Bob Bennett. “As an organization, we believe that time is the most precious commodity and that no one should have to waste it on tasks and services that can be made faster and easier with technology.”

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. As of September 30, 2022, EngageSmart serves 94,500 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and 3,300 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across several core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, Healthcare and Giving. For more information, visit www.engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com%2Fabout to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Forward-Looking Statements

