Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) today announced that it will hold an Investor and Analyst Day at The St. Regis New York on December 13, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Pacific time). A live and archived webcast will be available for those unable to attend in person. Presenters will include:

John Higgins, Chief Executive Officer

Matt Korenberg, President and Chief Operating Officer

Tavo Espinoza, Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Reardon, Chief Legal Officer

Diane Retallack, Senior Vice President of Platform Technology and Innovation

Presentations by Ligand executives will address the following topics:

Commentary on Ligand’s business model, financial outlook and capital deployment strategy

Overview of Ligand’s technology platforms

Overview of core partner and license assets

Review of Ligand’s intellectual property and patent portfolio

Discussion of Ligand’s commitment to ESG and ongoing corporate sustainability initiatives

The presentations will be followed by lunch for those attending in person. The live and archived webcast can be accessed here. For more information or make a reservation to attend, please contact Carolyn Curran at [email protected].

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Our business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable, diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Our business model is based on doing what we do best: drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) ultimately to generate our revenue. Ligand’s Captisol® platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Ligand’s Pelican Expression Technology® is a robust, validated, cost-effective and scalable platform for recombinant protein production that is especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production where traditional systems are not. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Takeda, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com.

