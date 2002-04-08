SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shockwave Medical, Inc. ( SWAV), a pioneer in the development of Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) to treat severely calcified cardiovascular disease, today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report highlighting the company’s corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives. The report includes 2021 performance highlights in key areas such as employee health and safety, diversity and inclusion, community impact, ethics and compliance, and environmental responsibility.



“Our entire global organization is committed to operating responsibly, sustainably, and transparently and I am impressed by how our teams across Shockwave have embraced the practices associated with ESG,” said Doug Godshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shockwave Medical. “At the core of our values is helping people, and the efforts associated with ESG extend these values beyond Shockwave and IVL for calcified vessels and to the broader world around us.”

Shockwave Medical’s 2021 ESG Report highlights several of the company’s ESG initiatives and accomplishments, including:

Identification of the company’s top ESG priorities based on feedback from internal and external stakeholders;

Establishment of an ESG Working Group and an ESG Executive Steering Committee at the company level, as well as the renaming of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors to the Nominating and ESG Committee;

Launch of the Environmental Task Force, with the goal to identify opportunities to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and to become more environmentally efficient;

Recent environmental accomplishments such as progress towards becoming ISO 14001 certified, which is on target for 2023, and establishment of a manufacturing facility in Costa Rica, a location chosen in part due to its positive environmental record;

A corporate commitment to supporting local and international charities, including the recent support for Ukrainian refugees;

Several initiatives related to equality, diversity and inclusion, which include the formation of Shockwave Women Achieving Together, an employee resource group dedicated to advancing the careers of women in engineering and technology positions in the medical device sector, as well as the initiation of the first prospective all-female study of coronary interventions – EMPOWER CAD – to address the underrepresentation of female patients in clinical trials related to cardiovascular disease, led by an all-female team of principal investigators.

Read the full Shockwave Medical 2021 ESG Report here.

About Shockwave Medical, Inc.

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave Medical aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which the company refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes. To view an animation of the IVL procedure and for more information, visit www.shockwavemedical.com .

