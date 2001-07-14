The 2022 edition of the American+Gambling+Awards is pleased to announce the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) %3Ci%3EHave+a+Game+Plan.%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Bet+Responsibly.%26trade%3B%3C%2Fi%3E campaign has won the 2022 “Responsible Gaming Award.” The American Gambling Awards is produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.

The AGA launched the Have a Game Plan campaign to educate Americans on responsible sports betting with the growth of the legal U.S. market. The campaign convenes the sports betting ecosystem including operators, leagues, teams, media around a common message to advance responsible gaming. Launched in 2019, Have A Game Plan features more than 30 partners who have brought responsible wagering tips and tools to their audience through bespoke public service announcements on television, radio, in-venue, digital channels and more.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “The American Gaming Association’s Have a Game Plan campaign has been one of the most widespread and successful responsible gaming initiatives in memory and is very deserving of receiving the Responsible Gaming award. The AGA continues to set the standard regarding legal, regulated gaming in the United States.”

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from Gambling.com’s American Gambling Awards,” said AGA Senior Vice President Casey Clark. “This award reflects the collective commitment of the AGA and our campaign partners to responsibility and raising the bar on fan education with the growth of legal sports betting.”

Have A Game Plan partners include Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, betPARX, DraftKings, Delaware North, Entain, FanDuel, Gaming Society, Global Payments, Major League Baseball, MGM Resorts International, MSG Network, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, NASCAR, NESN, New York Knicks, New York Jets, New York Rangers, NHL, Nuvei, Parx Casino, PENN Entertainment, PGA TOUR, Rush Street Interactive, SeventySix Capital, Sightline Payments, Sinclair Broadcast Group, UFC, USFL, Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Commanders.

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of winners, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com%2Fus%2Fawards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group operates from offices in the United States, Ireland and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com and RotoWire.com. As of October 31, 2022, the Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

About the American Gaming Association

As the national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, the American+Gaming+Association+%28AGA%29 fosters a policy and business environment where legal, regulated gaming thrives. The AGA’s diverse membership of commercial and tribal casino operators, sports betting and iGaming companies, gaming suppliers, and more lead the $261 billion industry and support 1.8 million jobs across the country.

