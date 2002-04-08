SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. ( VIR) today announced it ranked first on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a list of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. The ranking was based on Vir’s revenue growth of 125,138% between fiscal years 2018 and 2021. This is the second year in a row that Vir has been ranked for substantial growth, landing at number 70 in 2021 for 2,383% growth in revenue.



“Our number 1 ranking on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list reflects the dedication of our team and Vir’s executional success in bringing sotrovimab, a novel monoclonal antibody therapy, to millions of patients around the world in record time and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said George Scangos, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Vir. “We are proud of our contribution to the fight against this deadly virus, which also strengthened our balance sheet. We look forward to building on our success as we work to rapidly advance a robust pipeline aimed at some of the world’s most serious infectious diseases with three critical data readouts from our most advanced development programs – hepatitis B, hepatitis D and influenza A – anticipated in 2023.”

The Company’s revenue growth between fiscal years 2018 and 2021 was fueled by global sales of sotrovimab, which were recognized in conjunction with Vir’s collaboration partner GSK, as well as additional contract, licensing and grant agreements with GSK and others, including Brii Biosciences and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies – both public and private – in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Sotrovimab in the United States

The following is a summary of information for sotrovimab. Healthcare providers in the U.S. should review the Fact Sheets for information about the authorized use of sotrovimab and mandatory requirements of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Please see the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Letter of Authorization , full Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers and full Fact Sheet for Patients, Parents, and Caregivers .

Sotrovimab has been authorized by the FDA for the emergency use described below. Sotrovimab is not FDA-approved for this use.

Authorized Use

On May 26, 2021, the FDA issued an EUA to permit the emergency use of the unapproved product sotrovimab for the treatment of mild-to-moderate coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Sotrovimab is authorized only for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of the emergency use of sotrovimab under section 564(b)(1) of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner. On April 5, 2022, the FDA updated the EUA to provide that sotrovimab is no longer authorized to treat COVID-19 in any U.S. region due to increases in the proportion of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron BA.2 sub-variant.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B and hepatitis D viruses, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “potential,” “aim,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “promising” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Vir’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Vir’s strategy, plans and prospects, Vir’s plans to rapidly advance a pipeline aimed at serious infectious diseases, and its expectations regarding the timing of planned data readouts from its hepatitis B, hepatitis D and influenza A development programs. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data or results observed during clinical trials or in data readouts; the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks of unexpected costs, delays or other unexpected hurdles; difficulties in collaborating with other companies; successful development and/or commercialization of alternative product candidates by Vir’s competitors; changes in expected or existing competition; delays in or disruptions to Vir’s business or clinical trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical changes (including the war in Ukraine) or other external factors; and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Vir’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Vir assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.