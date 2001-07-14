The Wabtec Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB), today announced a donation of $25,000 to support local relief efforts in Florida following Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The donation is being made to the Red Cross.

“We are an active community member in Florida and are committed to supporting those in need where our employees live and work,” said Nicole Theophilus, Chief Human Resource Officer for Wabtec. “The back-to-back nature of these recent hurricanes left our community members in Florida hurting and without the basic services we depend on every day. Thousands of Florida residents continue to deal with the lingering effects of these storms. The Red Cross is the ideal partner to support as they help the impacted communities get back on their feet.”

Wabtec has approximately 700 employees across multiple sites in Florida. Most of Wabtec’s employees are in Jacksonville and Melbourne.

For more than 140 years, the Red Cross has been on the scene supporting those in need following natural disasters. Since Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the Red Cross has had thousands of volunteers providing meals, shelters, and supplies to the impacted region.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec’s website at: www.wabteccorp.com.

