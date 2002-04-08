Orlando, FL , Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. ( BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it has posted.



Branded Legacy, Inc. posted $80,132 in revenues, which is an increase of 1,033% as compared to the previous quarter.

Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We have been growing in all areas. Our recent acquisitions have positioned us to add stronger revenues quarter over quarter. We are currently in communication with two Companies we are looking to acquire. Both of which are doing over 1.5 million in annual revenues. 2023 should be a significant growth year for Branded Legacy.”

Branded Legacy, Inc.’s recent acquisition of Total Refinement Solutions, LLC (TRS) has added extraction capabilities to its Company. TRS is working to solidify a Joint Venture that would add a minimum of $25,000 per month in revenue for the Company. It is looking to have a signed agreement in the coming weeks.

In a previous news release, the company announced that it had sold Elev8 Hemp, LLC to another publicly traded company for One Hundred Million (100,000,000) restricted common shares. Those shares will be distributed to shareholders of Branded Legacy as of the record date which has yet to be determined.