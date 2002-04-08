Company’s ROSA Security Robot Captured Video Details of Assault at Trinity Railway Express (TRE) Station

Detroit, Michigan, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the Company) (OTCPK:AITX), has announced that on November 15, 2022 its CEO, Steve Reinharz provided testimony at a criminal assault hearing. The hearing was regarding an attack on a Trinity Railway Express (TRE) conductor at a Ft. Worth, Texas rail station in June of this year. A security robot, produced by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), captured the assault on video surveillance as it happened.

Steve Reinharz commented, “I expect that these sort of testimonies will only increase over time. RAD’s security solutions are being deployed across the country to help document and often deter the instance of assault and other property intrusions. We’re glad to be doing our part in helping keep Texas and the nation safe and secure.”

The Company confirmed that a RAD ROSA (Responsive Observation Security Agent) was in position and fully operational at the transit authority’s T&P Station and recorded details of the assault on the train conductor. Video footage is securely retained on the RAD device and/or the Cloud, retrievable on request by the client or authorities.

In January of 2022, the Company announced the successful completion of their SOC 2 examination. SOC 2 compliance has become a benchmark standard in the security services procurement process. SOC 2 criteria and reporting principles are outlined as a means for organizations to create a documented framework of policies and procedures to prove how they manage and secure data and ensure protection of customer privacy and ensure internal communications are suitably handled.

“The RAD ecosystem that we’ve created is design for these situations. We’ve built in tremendous safeguards to the access and security of all recordings by the RAD devices,” Reinharz added. “That’s one reason why Trinity Metro and TRE are using RAD solutions.”

ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, a stand-alone ROSA only requires power, which is provided when configured along with RIO, as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether, ROSA™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, RADDOG™, RIO™, RAD Light My Way™, or TOM. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai , stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com , radgroup.ai, and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

