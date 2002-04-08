SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 51Talk Online Education Group (: COE), based in Singapore and focused on global online education, today announced that its CFO Cindy Tang will attend and present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 17. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 17, 2022

TIME: 9:30p.m. SGT / 8:30 a.m. EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3WHv49v

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

51Talk Online Education Group: The Rejuvenation of A Listed Startup

After the divesture of the China Mainland business in Q2, the Company changed its name to 51Talk Online Education Group and engaged a US-based auditor.





The Company now derives revenue from international markets and achieved cash flow breakeven during the two months of May and June 2022, less than one year since starting the overseas business in the second half of 2021.





The Company has been rejuvenated as a listed startup to replicate its past success into international markets



About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group (: COE) is a global online education platform with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons, on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

