The+AZEK+Company+Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK" or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas, is proud to announce that it has been named to the Chicago Tribune’s Top Workplaces 2022 list. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“Earning this Top Workplace award for the second consecutive year is a great honor for us because it reflects the authentic and direct feedback of our employees,” said AZEK CEO Jesse Singh. “At AZEK, we believe that our people are our strongest differentiator, which is why we recognize the importance of selecting the best talent, developing their skills and providing an inclusive culture where everyone feels engaged, respected and supported with the necessary tools to be successful. We want our employees to feel like they are part of not only a great team, but a great company.”

For more information on The AZEK Company, visit azekco.com.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim, and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to approximately 90% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing and recycling facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Georgia, Nevada, New Jersey, Michigan and Minnesota. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005131/en/