%3Cb%3ENanoVibronix%2C+Inc%3C%2Fb%3E., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced interim results of its U.K. clinical study for UroShield that is being conducted by The University of Southampton and the National Biofilms Innovation Centre.

Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix, stated, “We are encouraged by the interim results we received from the Southampton quantitative and qualitative study for UroShield. The results are positive and are an important next step towards our expansion in the UK market and securing permanent clearance from the FDA and ramping up production for distribution in the U.S. We look forward to receiving additional information when the study is published in 2023.”

Study: The Effect of Ultrasound on Urinary Catheter Biofilms and Uropathogens

Initial results of the independent, real world patient study suggest changes in the microbial population diversity following use of the Uroshield, with potential beneficial effects on the urinary and catheter microbiome. In addition to these analyses, most patients using the Uroshield reported fewer catheter blockages and infections, and other positive benefits.

The study was initiated in April 2021 for the purpose of filling a gap in the Company’s clinical evidence and establishing documentation required by the FDA for permanent 510K clearance. As part of the preliminary clinical study, microbiological analyses of urine and catheter samples pre- and post- use of Uroshield device was carried out using a combination of culture, microscopy and sequencing techniques.

For additional information about the study, please visit:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hra.nhs.uk%2Fplanning-and-improving-research%2Fapplication-summaries%2Fresearch-summaries%2Fthe-effect-of-ultrasound-on-urinary-catheter-biofilms-and-uropathogens%2F

About NanoVibronix, Inc.

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) is a medical device company headquartered in Elmsford, New York, with research and development in Nesher, Israel, focused on developing medical devices utilizing its patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. The proprietary technology allows for the creation of low-frequency ultrasound waves that can be utilized for a variety of medical applications, including for disruption of biofilms and bacterial colonization, as well as for pain relief. The devices can be administered at home without the assistance of medical professionals. The Company’s primary products include PainShield® and UroShield®, which are portable devices suitable for administration at home without assistance of medical professionals. Additional information about NanoVibronix is available at: www.nanovibronix.com.

