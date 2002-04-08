SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (“Opendoor”) ( OPEN), a leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate transactions, today announced that Eric Wu, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, is scheduled to present at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 5:05pm ET/2:05pm PT. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.opendoor.com.



About Opendoor

Opendoor’s mission is to power life’s progress, one move at a time. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a simple way to buy and sell a home. Opendoor currently operates in a growing number of markets nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.opendoor.com

Contacts

Investors:

Elise Wang

[email protected]

Media:

Sheila Tran / Charles Stewart

[email protected]