Seamless Group Inc., a leading global fintech platform (“Seamless” or the “Company”), who recently announced a business combination with INFINT Acquisition Corporation (“INFINT”) (NYSE: IFIN, IFIN.WS), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced the appointment of Haggai Ravid as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Having lived in the USA, Israel and Asia, Mr. Ravid brings the insight and perspective of a veteran Chief Financial Officer, including a track record of nearly two decades of experience in creating shareholder wealth in private and public companies. Mr. Ravid joins Seamless from Cukierman & Company Investment House Ltd., an Israel-based investment house, where he also served for 15 years as the firm’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Israel and China. Mr. Ravid earned an undergraduate degree from Hebrew University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Rutgers University.

“This is an exciting time for Seamless and I am thrilled to join the team at this crucial time and guide the Company’s evolution into a publicly traded entity,” said Mr. Ravid. “My experience optimizing financial operations to ignite business growth in addition to driving cross-border transactions, are a perfect fit for the Company, which delivers unique digital money transfer services that connect people and businesses across the globe. Seamless’ leadership has laid the necessary foundation for us to achieve growth and scale in additional geographic markets. I am looking forward to executing on the company’s strategic vision, accelerating growth and enhancing value for our shareholders.”

Dr. Ronnie Hui, Chief Executive Officer of Seamless added: “We are pleased to welcome Haggai to the Seamless team. He brings a wealth of financial knowledge and business experience and importantly, is a culture fit having lived and worked in Asia. Haggai will play a key role as the company transitions to a publicly traded entity early next year.”

About Seamless Group Inc.

Seamless pioneers a global fintech banking platform for e-wallets, financial institutions and merchants worldwide, delivering frictionless interoperable real-time fund transfers and instant messaging. Seamless’ state-of-the-art digital ecosystem empowers billions of smart consumers and businesses to grow rapidly and efficiently in over 150 countries.

About INFINT Acquisition Corporation

INFINT Acquisition Corporation is a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (SPAC) company on a mission to bring the most promising financial technology company from North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe and Israel to the U.S. public market. As a result of the pandemic, the world and e-commerce are changing at a pace unseen before. Thanks to growth and investment in the global digital infrastructure, sectors including legal, healthcare, automotive, financial, and other fields are evolving at a faster rate than ever before. INFINT believes the greatest opportunities in the near future, lie in the global fintech space and have chosen to merge with Seamless, an exceptional international fintech company.

