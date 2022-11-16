PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) (the "Company"), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that management will participate at the following conferences:

13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Format: Investor one-on-one meetings

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Location: New York City, NY

BTIG Digital Health Forum

Format: Investor one-on-one meetings

Date: November 21, 2022

Location: Virtual

Rick Anderson, President of Dario, will participate in the panel discussion "Moving Digital Devices and Therapeutics into the Mainstream" at 11:55 a.m. EST.

For more information, please visit Craig-Hallum.com and BTIG.com.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

